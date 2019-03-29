Startup XTI Aircraft has completed assembly of the 65%-scale proof-of-concept model for its TriFan 600 ducted-fan hyrid-electic VTOL business aircraft. First flight of the unmanned aircraft is expected soon, the company says, following delivery of new electric motors for the three ducted fans.
