West Star Aviation is making several existing Supplemental Type Certificates available for a limited time to third-party installation centers for most airframes, including Citation, Challenger, Learjet, Embraer, Falcon, Gulfstream and Hawker aircraft. Allowing access to West Star’s library of STC’s will allow other maintenance providers to complete installations and upgrades that were previously too expensive to perform because of the cost and time required to develop their own ...
