Average asking prices for used business jets improved during the first half of March with prices rising about 1% compared to February. Asking prices are down about 11% year-over-year, however, according to Morgan Stanley. The percentage of the active fleet for sale was flat when compared to February but down from a year ago. Business jet takeoffs and landings in December, the latest reading, rose 1% compared to a year ago, Morgan Stanley analysts say. In all, the data points appear stable, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Used Bizjet Pricing Stabilizes, Morgan Stanley Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.