An £80 million ($100 million) investment announced by the UK government will help develop next-generation technologies next-generation electric vehicles and hybrid-electric aircraft. The funding will be focused on power electronics, electric machines and drives, collectively known as PEMD. The investment is part of the UK’s Industrial Strategy Future of Mobility Grand Challenge. This aims, by 2040, to enable zero-carbon road transport, eliminate diesel rolling stock from UK ...
