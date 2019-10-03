Kittyhawk has revealed it is developing a third electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicle, under Project Heaviside. Backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, Kittyhawk is already developing the single-seat Flyer recreational eVTOL and the Cora two-seat autonomous air taxi. A video released by Kittyhawk shows unmanned flight tests of a single-seat vehicle with multiple tilting propellers: six mounted on the high-set, forward-swept wing and two on an unswept fore plane. The pusher ...
