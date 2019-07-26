TEXTRON, ARCTURUS UAV, MARTIN UAV and L3 TECHNOLOGIES will compete for orders under $99.5m U.S. Army contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems. PRATT AND WHITNEY has $25m U.S. Navy contract for milling machines/fixtures/tooling to increase production capacity for components of F135 engine for the F-35 fighter. RHEINMETALL acquired Canadian company PROVECTUS ROBOTICS SOLUTIONS to expand robotics and autonomy capabilities. AEROJET ROCKETDYNE has $19m U.S. Missile ...
