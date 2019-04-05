ARIANESPACE launched final four of 20 satellites in first phase of SES’s O3b constellation April 4 from Guiana Space Center. UK and Cyprus signed MOU to enhance defense and security cooperation in areas such as training, capability development, crisis planning. BOEING has $36.8m U.S. Navy contract for 82 peculiar support equipment end items for F/A-18 Return-to-Readiness Initiative. NORTHROP GRUMMAN conducted second ground test of 63-in.-dia. Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63) for UNITED ...
