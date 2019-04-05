CFM INTERNATIONAL INC. has $13.2m U.S. Navy contract for one spare P-8A Poseidon aircraft engine for the UK. COLLINS AEROSPACE and Brazilian Air Force signed offset investment agreements for investments in Brazilian industry connected with the company’s work on EMBRAER’s KC-390. GENERAL DYNAMICS has $11.6m U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contract for Warfighter Information Network-Tactical Increment 1 system. RAYTHEON has $18.9m U.S. Navy contract ...
