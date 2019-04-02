LOCKHEED MARTIN has $237.5m U.S. Army contract for a hardware design modification to Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. CHINA launched Tianlian II-01 satellite at 11:51 p.m. Beijing Time April 1 aboard a Long March-3B rocket, Xinhua says, the first in a 2nd-gen data relay constellation to serve spacecraft, rockets and other users. RAYTHEON/LOCKHEED MARTIN JAVELIN JV has $18.5m U.S. Army contract for Javelin missile Spiral 3 component qualification and system ...
