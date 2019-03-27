Andrew Marshall, the founder of the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment (ONA) and a master strategist, died on March 26. He was 97. As the director of ONA for 42 years until semi-retiring in 2015, Marshall helped craft U.S. strategy in the Cold War, defined a new way of warfare with precision-guided weapons and predicted the rise of the Chinese military as a peer competitor. By the mid-1970s, Marshall concluded that the Soviet economy was burdened by defense spending more than ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pentagon ONA Founder Marshall Dies".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.