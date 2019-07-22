The National Air Transportation Association has launched the NATA Safety 1st Training Center for ground handling and safety training. The program has been restructured based on input from members and users. NATA redesigned the content, added a ratings-based approach to training, included a new Learning Management System with enhanced tools and flexibility and added new resources for trainers and administrators. The new Safety 1st Training Center is the next evolution in learning for aviation ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NATA Introduces Revised Safety 1st Training Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.