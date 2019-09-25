The Pentagon has awarded a $352.6 million contract modification to Lockheed Martin for Generation 3 helmet-mounted displays as part of F-35 low-rate initial production Lots 12-14. The work is anticipated to wrap up by December 2020, according to the Sept. 23 contract announcement. Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems build the Generation 3 helmet-mounted display as subcontractors to Lockheed. In June, the Pentagon announced it had reached a handshake agreement with Lockheed for Lot 12, with ...
