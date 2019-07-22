Levaero Aviation, an authorized Pilatus dealer located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, delivered its first Canadian-registered Pilatus PC-24 to an unnamed customer, following certification by Transport Canada. The PC-24 will diversify the customer’s fleet of existing aircraft, Levaero said. To date, Pilatus has delivered more than 35 PC-24 aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Levaero Delivers First Pilatus PC-24 In Canada".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.