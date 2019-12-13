LOS ANGELES—Autonomous air taxi developer Ehang is on track to begin a pioneering effort with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to develop airworthiness standards and certification methods for the new aircraft category following a final review meeting in late November. “The meeting went really well, so hopefully we will get a permit for the CAAC pilot program in the very near future. After that we will start the more official airworthiness ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ehang Poised For China eVTOL Cert Pilot Program ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.