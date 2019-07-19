The Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to be held July 22-28, will feature a roster of American military aircraft, from World War II models to today’s fighter jets. “If it’s in our U.S. military arsenal, it will be here and flying,” said Jack Pelton, EAA chairman and CEO. That includes the F-35, F-22, F-16, F-15, F-18, A-10 and the new KC-45 tanker. Activities are planned in conjunction with the Air Force Air Combat ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EAA Airventure To Feature Military Aircraft ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.