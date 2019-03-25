Bell has delivered a Bell 505 Jet Ranger X in a law enforcement configuration to the Stockton Police Department in California. The law enforcement configuration includes high skid gear and forward/aft hard points for mounting equipment, a 15-in. monitor with moving map system, Trakka Beam Searchlight and other equipment.
