Michele Posey has been promoted to FlightSafety International executive director of business aviation training sales for North America. Posey joined FlightSafety in 1998. Most recently, she served as director of sales. Tonit Calaway has been appointed to the board of directors of Astronics Corp. Calaway is executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary of Borg Warner. Graham Dickie has been appointed chief financial officer of Flying Colours Corp. based in Peterborough, ...
