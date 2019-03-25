Steeve Robitaille has been appointed Bombardier senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Robitaille succeeds Daniel Desjardins, who will continue to serve as a special advisor to Alain Bellemare, Bombardier president and CEO. Robitaille most recently served as chief legal officer, executive vice president of mergers and acquisitions for WSP. Before joining WSP, he was a senior partner at the law firm of Stikeman Elliott, where he practiced corporate law. Emily Deaton ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.