MD HELICOPTERS, Inc. (MDHI), Helicopters [Docket No. FAA-2018-0991; Product Identifier 2017-SW-050-AD; Amendment 39-19586; AD 2019-05-04] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for MDHI Model 369A, 369D, 369E, 369FF, 369H, 369HE, 369HM, 369HS, 500N, and 600N helicopters. This AD requires inspecting each main rotor blade (MRB) for a crack. This AD was prompted by reports of cracked MRBs. The actions of this AD are intended to address an unsafe condition on these helicopters. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.