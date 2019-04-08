Eagle Cap Software has announced that its Aero Charting v1.1 software for the iPad now includes VFR sectionals and IFR en route charts and extends coverage to the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It is immediately available on the App Store. When paired with GPS input, they improve situational awareness, the company said.
