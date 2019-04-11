View the GE ad in PDF format. GE — Maximizing asset value is in our DNA. Every engine has a unique history of replacement parts, repairs and service. Those in our TRUEngine™ program can verify that maintenance throughout its lifespan has followed GE’s strict standards. And the result is a residual value up to 50% higher* than other engines. Enroll at geaviation.com/TRUEngine today. TRUEngine™ is a trademark of GE. *Based on CFM, GE and independent ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Advertising: GE".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.