Aviation Daily, December 12, 2019

The FAA’s top official remains confident in the agency’s certification methodology and processes for evaluating safety-critical issues, pushing back on lawmakers’ assertions that the system is “broken” and in need of a major overhaul....More
Non-profit standards organization RTCA announced on Dec. 9 that it has formed a committee of industry and government experts to develop requirements for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) to protect airports and other sites from rogue drones....More
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to buy an undisclosed quantity of used cooking oil-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Finnish company Neste, which will supply flights from Amsterdam Schiphol on a drop-in basis....More
