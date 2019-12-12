JS blocked
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 12, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 51

Regulatory/Legislative

Dec 11, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA Administrator Asserts Certification Process ‘Not Broken’  

The FAA’s top official remains confident in the agency’s certification methodology and processes for evaluating safety-critical issues, pushing back on lawmakers’ assertions that the system is “broken” and in need of a major overhaul....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

RTCA Committee To Develop Counter-UAS Standards  

Non-profit standards organization RTCA announced on Dec. 9 that it has formed a committee of industry and government experts to develop requirements for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) to protect airports and other sites from rogue drones....More

Airlines

Dec 11, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

IATA Lowers 2019 Airline Profit Forecasts, Citing Trade Tensions  

IATA has again revised downward its forecast for the net profit that the world’s airlines will post in 2019—describing it as a “tough year”—but is optimistic for an uptick in 2020....More
Dec 11, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa To Change Group Structure, Names Key Executives  

Lufthansa plans to significantly change the group structure in a move that analysts hope will make it more attractive for investors....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

KLM To Purchase More Biofuel For Outbound Schiphol Flights  

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to buy an undisclosed quantity of used cooking oil-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Finnish company Neste, which will supply flights from Amsterdam Schiphol on a drop-in basis....More
Dec 11, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Passengers Offsets Of Carbon Emmissions Lagging, IATA CEO Says  

The sharply increased emphasis by airlines on sustainability is not being matched by passengers taking up the opportunity to offset the carbon emissions of their journeys....More

Airports

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Sweden’s Airport Operator Launches ‘Green Bond’ Loan Program  

Swedish airport operator Swedavia has issued a “green bond” loan worth SEK1 billion ($105 million) to fund projects and investments in climate-change adaptation and sustainability....More

Airframers

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Fifth C919 Prototype Shifts Base; Flight-Test Program Awaits Sixth  

COMAC has transferred the fifth prototype in the C919 narrowbody flight-test program to Nanchang, China, six weeks after the aircraft’s first flight....More

Airline Snapshot

Dec 11, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Alaska Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Alaska Airlines chart in PDF format....More
