Aviation Daily, December 11, 2019

Boeing says formation flight tests conducted with FedEx Express using two 777F freighters confirm the potential for reducing fuel consumption by up to 10% by flying in the wingtip vortex of the lead aircraft....More
Avianca Holdings has completed a major debt restructuring and landed up to $125 million in new financing from a group of investors, giving it additional flexibility to execute its turnaround plan....More
Lufthansa Group has concluded a purchase agreement with Swiss catering specialist gategroup, which will acquire the European business of Lufthansa catering division LSG Group for an undisclosed sum....More
The U.S. and other global economies might be plateauing, but the 2020 outlook for U.S. airports is positive as strong demand and low fuel costs drive higher airline capacity, credit analysts said in a new report this month....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.