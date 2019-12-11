JS blocked
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 11, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 50

Airframers

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Boeing, FedEx 777F Tests Confirm Wake Fuel Burn Benefit  

Boeing says formation flight tests conducted with FedEx Express using two 777F freighters confirm the potential for reducing fuel consumption by up to 10% by flying in the wingtip vortex of the lead aircraft....More

Safety

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Latest EU Air Safety List Focuses on Armenia, Removes Gabon  

The European Commission has decided to closely monitor Armenia, following its latest European Union (EU) Air Safety List update, which also removed a blanket ban on Gabonese airlines....More

Airlines

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Avianca Completes Debt Restructuring, Lands More Funds  

Avianca Holdings has completed a major debt restructuring and landed up to $125 million in new financing from a group of investors, giving it additional flexibility to execute its turnaround plan....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Jetstar Pilots Schedule Strikes As Contract Talks Stall  

Melbourne, Australia-based LCC Jetstar’s main pilots’ union has announced strikes for the coming weekend following a stalemate in contract talks with the airline....More
Dec 6, 2019
Article
WestJet CEO: Partnership Landscape To Shift From ‘Superficial’ Alliances  

A significant pillar of Canadian carrier WestJet’s growth strategy going forward is strategic partnerships to build its network depth across the Atlantic and the Pacific....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Lufthansa Sells Catering Group’s European Segment To Gategroup  

Lufthansa Group has concluded a purchase agreement with Swiss catering specialist gategroup, which will acquire the European business of Lufthansa catering division LSG Group for an undisclosed sum....More

Airports

Dec 6, 2019
Article
Moody’s: Airports Business Set For Growth Despite Slowing Economies  

The U.S. and other global economies might be plateauing, but the 2020 outlook for U.S. airports is positive as strong demand and low fuel costs drive higher airline capacity, credit analysts said in a new report this month....More

Cargo

Dec 3, 2019
Article
UK Adults Wary Regarding Drone Deliveries, Poll Shows  

The introduction of delivery service by drones is facing a challenge of human acceptance, according to surveys by the British Institution of Mechanical Engineers....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Dec 11, 2019
Article
Leisure and Business Fares: Week of December 2  

View the Leisure and Business Fares: Week of December 2 chart in PDF format....More
