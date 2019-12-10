JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, December 10, 2019
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 10, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 49

Airframers

Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Proposed 737 Minimum Equipment Lists Add Redundancy  

Proposed updates to the Boeing 737 MAX master minimum equipment list (MMEL) reflect the increased redundancy that Boeing is adding to the model as part of mandatory flight control system logic updates and extends several of the changes to earlier 737 versions....More

Airlines

Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Chilean LCC SKY Firms Order for 10 A321XLRs  

Santiago-based SKY Airline has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 10 A321XLRs, confirming the Chilean LCC was behind the undisclosed Sept. 30 order for 10 of the new-generation narrowbodies....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Air Malta Plans To Fly A321XLR Long-Haul Service From 2024  

Air Malta plans to introduce two Airbus A321XLRs to its fleet in 2024 enabling the airline to launch its first long-haul services....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Italy Appoints New Alitalia Administrator  

Italy has named a new special administrator to oversee Alitalia, after plans for a consortium of investors to put forward a rescue plan for the bankrupt carrier failed to materialize....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Hong Kong Airlines Gets Reprieve ‘For Time Being’  

The Hong Kong Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA) has decided not to take action against LCC Hong Kong Airlines (HKA) “for the time being” after the carrier secured cash last week to pay employees and keep operations afloat....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

LATAM, IAG Agree To Forgo Planned Joint Venture  

LATAM Airlines Group and International Airlines Group (IAG) have decided to abandon plans for an immunized joint venture (JV) between LATAM and IAG subsidiaries British Airways and Iberia, LATAM announced in a security filing Dec. 6....More

Airports

Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Subsidy Fund Set Up For Routes To Guilin, China  

Provincial and municipal governments have set aside CNY200 million ($28.3 million) for a fund for supporting air routes at the airport of the southern Chinese city Guilin, aiming at opening intercontinental connections....More
Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airlines Pick Up Former Aigle Azur Slots At Paris Orly  

French airport slot coordinator COHOR has redistributed 9,868 Paris Orly slots formerly belonging to Aigle Azur, which collapsed in September after encountering operational and management issues linked to its long-haul expansion plan....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

UK Regulator Imposes ‘Efficiency Requirement’ On Heathrow  

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has added a new condition to London Heathrow airport’s license “to promote economy and efficiency” by the facility....More

Airport Profile

Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile: Fort Myers, Southwest Florida International (RSW)  

View the Airport Profile: Fort Myers, Southwest Florida International (RSW) chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.