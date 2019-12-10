Aviation Daily, December 10, 2019

Proposed updates to the Boeing 737 MAX master minimum equipment list (MMEL) reflect the increased redundancy that Boeing is adding to the model as part of mandatory flight control system logic updates and extends several of the changes to earlier 737 versions....More
Santiago-based SKY Airline has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 10 A321XLRs, confirming the Chilean LCC was behind the undisclosed Sept. 30 order for 10 of the new-generation narrowbodies....More
The Hong Kong Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA) has decided not to take action against LCC Hong Kong Airlines (HKA) “for the time being” after the carrier secured cash last week to pay employees and keep operations afloat....More
LATAM Airlines Group and International Airlines Group (IAG) have decided to abandon plans for an immunized joint venture (JV) between LATAM and IAG subsidiaries British Airways and Iberia, LATAM announced in a security filing Dec. 6....More
Provincial and municipal governments have set aside CNY200 million ($28.3 million) for a fund for supporting air routes at the airport of the southern Chinese city Guilin, aiming at opening intercontinental connections....More
French airport slot coordinator COHOR has redistributed 9,868 Paris Orly slots formerly belonging to Aigle Azur, which collapsed in September after encountering operational and management issues linked to its long-haul expansion plan....More
