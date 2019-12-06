Aviation Daily, December 6, 2019

African LCC fastjet needs to restructure by February 2020 if it is to continue as a going concern, and the disposal of fastjet Zimbabwe is increasingly an element of the overarching company’s survival plan....More
Air France, stepping up efforts to reduce its environmental impact, is planning to offset the emissions from its domestic network from Jan. 1, 2020, the airline said at an environmental round table in Paris Dec. 3....More
Munich-based MTU Aero Engines is projecting high-single-digit increases in its key commercial engine production and MRO segments in 2020, continuing current-year trends that point to steady new-production and aftermarket services demand....More
Europe’s finance ministers agreed to revise current energy taxation laws at a Dec. 5 meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin), a move that could pave the way for an end to jet fuel’s exemption from tax....More
