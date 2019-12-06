JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, December 6, 2019
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 6, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 47

Airlines

Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

United CEO Oscar Munoz To Step Down; Scott Kirby In Line As Successor  

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will step down in May 2020 to become executive chairman of the board, the company announced Dec. 5....More
Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

South African Airways To Enter ‘Business Rescue’ Phase  

South African Airways (SAA) is to be put into business rescue, placing the company under administrator control because of the airline’s critical financial situation....More
Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Hong Kong Airlines Secures Cash Injection To Pay Employees  

With a Dec. 7 deadline set by regulators looming, Hong Kong Airlines (HKA) said Dec. 4 it has drawn up a cash injection plan and received sufficient funds to pay its employees on Dec. 5....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Fastjet Needs New Funding By February 2020  

African LCC fastjet needs to restructure by February 2020 if it is to continue as a going concern, and the disposal of fastjet Zimbabwe is increasingly an element of the overarching company’s survival plan....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Air France To Introduce Domestic Flight Carbon Offset Plan  

Air France, stepping up efforts to reduce its environmental impact, is planning to offset the emissions from its domestic network from Jan. 1, 2020, the airline said at an environmental round table in Paris Dec. 3....More
Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Chongqing City Taking Majority Of Hainan Airlines’ West Air  

Hainan Airlines will sell a majority stake in low-cost subsidiary West Air to the Chongqing city government, following previous sales of shares in local carriers to municipalities....More

Fuel Watch

Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As Of December 5, 2019  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As Of December 5, 2019 chart in PDF format....More

Airframers

Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Engineer Hamilton Retiring  

John Hamilton, chief engineer for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, has announced his retirement a year after being asked by the company to stay on to lead the 737 MAX recovery effort....More

Suppliers

Dec 2, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

MTU Aero Engines Sees Strong 2020 For OEM, MRO Work  

Munich-based MTU Aero Engines is projecting high-single-digit increases in its key commercial engine production and MRO segments in 2020, continuing current-year trends that point to steady new-production and aftermarket services demand....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

EU Finance Ministers Energy Tax Revamp May End Jet Fuel Exemption  

Europe’s finance ministers agreed to revise current energy taxation laws at a Dec. 5 meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin), a move that could pave the way for an end to jet fuel’s exemption from tax....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

All Majors Fuel Cost (Non-Scheduled Service) 2018/2019  

View the All Majors Fuel Cost (Non-Scheduled Service) 2018/2019 chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.