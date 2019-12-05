JS blocked
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 5, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 46

Airlines

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

United Orders A321XLRs To Replace 757s, Expand Transatlantic Services  

United Airlines has ordered 50 Airbus A321XLRs and will use them to replace Boeing 757s and possibly launch more long-range, thin intercontinental routes, the airline said late Dec. 3. Deliveries are slated to start in 2024....More
Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Norwegian Sells Off Argentinian Subsidiary To Chile’s JetSMART  

Norwegian Air Shuttle has agreed to sell its domestic Argentinian subsidiary, Norwegian Air Argentina (NAA), to Chilean ULCC JetSMART Airlines....More
Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Branson’s Retention Of Virgin Will Not Affect JV, Air France-KLM Says  

Air France-KLM is continuing to prepare for the launch of its expanded transatlantic joint venture (JV) in the coming weeks, saying Virgin Atlantic chairman Richard Branson’s decision not to sell part of his stake to the Franco-Dutch airline group will not impact its position in the JV....More
Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Ryanair To Close German, Swedish Bases On MAX Grounding  

Irish LCC Ryanair is making cuts to its European network of bases as a result of the growing impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Delta, LATAM Enter New Codeshare Agreements  

Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group announced its three South American subsidiaries have entered into codeshare agreements with Delta Air Lines, representing the first step in implementing the two companies’ newly-cemented partnership....More

Safety

Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Aviation Becoming Safer, But Accidents Are More Expensive, Report Says  

Aircraft collisions and crashes account for more than half the value of all aviation-related insurance claims, equivalent to $9.3 billion....More

Cargo

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Qatar Airways To Boost Cargo Services To South America  

Qatar Airways Cargo plans to launch a major expansion into South America, with four new cities being added to the division’s network of freighter destinations....More

Airline Snapshot

Dec 5, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot — Avianca  

View the Airline Snapshot — Avianca chart in PDF format....More
