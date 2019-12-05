Aviation Daily, December 5, 2019

United Airlines has ordered 50 Airbus A321XLRs and will use them to replace Boeing 757s and possibly launch more long-range, thin intercontinental routes, the airline said late Dec. 3. Deliveries are slated to start in 2024....More
Air France-KLM is continuing to prepare for the launch of its expanded transatlantic joint venture (JV) in the coming weeks, saying Virgin Atlantic chairman Richard Branson’s decision not to sell part of his stake to the Franco-Dutch airline group will not impact its position in the JV....More
Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group announced its three South American subsidiaries have entered into codeshare agreements with Delta Air Lines, representing the first step in implementing the two companies’ newly-cemented partnership....More
