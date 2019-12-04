JS blocked
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 4, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 45

Suppliers

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

GE Aviation Urges GE90 Stator Swaps Following JAL Engine Failure  

GE Aviation is recommending operators of GE90-115B engines install re-designed stator vane segments to prevent wear and potential cracking that investigators determined was behind a 2017 Japan Airlines (JAL) engine failure, a Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) report on the incident revealed....More

Airlines

Dec 3, 2019
Article

Lufthansa Group Reshuffles Executive Board  

In a long-expected move, Lufthansa Group has made senior executive changes reflecting the difficulties it has had in union relations and the turnaround of its Eurowings LCC subsidiary....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Branson Backtracks On Plan To Offload Virgin Atlantic Shareholding  

Virgin Atlantic chairman Richard Branson is to retain control of the airline through his Virgin Group, scrapping plans to sell 31% of the carrier to Air France/KLM....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Regional Mesa Expands United Partnership As American Pulls Back  

Phoenix-based Mesa Airlines is deepening its partnership with United Airlines at the same time the regional carrier is running up against problems in its relationship with American Airlines....More
Dec 2, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Azul Fleet Renewal Continues With MOU To Sublease Older E-Jets  

Brazil’s third-largest airline Azul has forged an MOU to sublease a portion of its older Embraer E195 jets as part of its transition to the new Embraer E195-E2....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Disruptive Passenger Rules To Take Effect Jan. 1, 2020  

Nigeria has become the 22nd state to ratify ICAO’s unruly passenger regulation, Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14), fulfilling the requirements for the treaty to become effective Jan. 1, 2020....More
Nov 28, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Beijing Tells Provinces, Cities To Cut Subsidies  

BEIJING—The Chinese central government is demanding a reduction in industry subsidies, an important source of income for Chinese airlines and for some routes operated by foreign carriers....More

Airframers

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airliner Cancellations Slightly Concerning, Analysts Say 3

The analysts believe recent airline troubles, combined with aircraft technical issues, have led to the spike in cancellations as a percentage of orders....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Moscow To Host CRAIC CR929 Engineering Center  

CRAIC will establish the CR929 engineering center in Moscow, following protracted negotiations between the Russian and Chinese partners in the widebody airliner program....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Business Fares: Week Of November 25  

View the Leisure and Discounted Business Fares: Week of November 11 chart in PDF format....More
