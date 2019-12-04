Aviation Daily, December 4, 2019

GE Aviation is recommending operators of GE90-115B engines install re-designed stator vane segments to prevent wear and potential cracking that investigators determined was behind a 2017 Japan Airlines (JAL) engine failure, a Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) report on the incident revealed....More
