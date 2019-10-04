Aviation Daily, October 4, 2019

Most U.S. airlines would see minimal near-term fallout from tariffs on Airbus deliveries, though JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines could face notable challenges offsetting added costs, a Bernstein analysis concludes....More
The investment vehicle that wanted to take over French airline Aigle Azur has submitted a last-minute bid to save low-cost, long-haul carrier XL Airways with a plan to take on two of its four-strong Airbus A330 fleet and around half its staff....More
Boeing and Embraer on Oct. 3 formally acknowledged that they do not expect their commercial aircraft joint venture deal to close until “early 2020” after the European Commission indicated its competition review will extend into a Phase II....More
After further delays, the Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) began assembling the first airframe in the MA700 turboprop airliner program Sept. 27, aiming for a first flight in 2020 and certification in 2022....More
