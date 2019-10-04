JS blocked
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, October 4, 2019

Volume 418, Issue 4

Airlines

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airlines Face Minimal Near-Term Tariff Fallout, Analyst Says  

Most U.S. airlines would see minimal near-term fallout from tariffs on Airbus deliveries, though JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines could face notable challenges offsetting added costs, a Bernstein analysis concludes....More
Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Aigle Azur Shareholder Submits Last-Minute XL Airways Offer  

The investment vehicle that wanted to take over French airline Aigle Azur has submitted a last-minute bid to save low-cost, long-haul carrier XL Airways with a plan to take on two of its four-strong Airbus A330 fleet and around half its staff....More
Oct 2, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Pilots Union Approves Air France Plans For Transavia Expansion  

Air France has received the go-ahead from Transavia pilots for an expansion plan that is part of the wider Air France-KLM Group’s bid to expand and boost profitability....More
Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Qantas Poised For First Project Sunrise Ultra Long-Haul Flight Test  

Qantas has revealed new details of research plans for its Project Sunrise ultra long-haul commercial services initiative from Australia which includes a series of supporting test flights....More
Oct 2, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Malaysia Airlines, British Airways Unveil Codeshare Deal  

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is continuing its strategy of increasing its international partnerships by reaching a codeshare deal with British Airways (BA)....More

Airframers

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing-Embraer Commercial Tie-Up Delayed Until Early 2020  

Boeing and Embraer on Oct. 3 formally acknowledged that they do not expect their commercial aircraft joint venture deal to close until “early 2020” after the European Commission indicated its competition review will extend into a Phase II....More
Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

AVIC Begins Assembling First MA700 Airframe  

After further delays, the Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) began assembling the first airframe in the MA700 turboprop airliner program Sept. 27, aiming for a first flight in 2020 and certification in 2022....More

Fuel Watch

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As Of October 3, 2019  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As Of September 19, 2019 chart in PDF format....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

All Nationals (Non-Scheduled Service) Fuel Cost 2018/201  

View the All Majors Fuel Cost 2018/2019 chart in PDF format....More
