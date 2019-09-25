JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, September 25, 2019
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, September 25, 2019

Volume 417, Issue 61

Airlines

Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Condor Gets Government-Backed Loan, Applies For Insolvency Plan  

German leisure carrier and Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor received approval by the German federal government and the state of Hesse for loan guarantees totaling €380 million ($418 million) and plans to file for a special form of insolvency proceedings under German law Sept. 25....More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Thomas Cook Scandinavian Arm Resumes Flights  

The Scandinavian arm of failed leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines resumed flight operations Sept. 24, a day after parent company Thomas Cook Group filed for bankruptcy and triggered a huge repatriation effort to return passengers home....More
Sep 23, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Air India Looks To Expand Fleet After Privatization Process  

Air India has ambitious fleet growth plans, but must wait for its privatization process to play out so any potential new owners can review the airline’s strategy, according to a senior executive....More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Adria Airways Suspends Most Flights Through Sept. 25  

Cash-strapped Slovenian carrier Adria Airways ceased the majority of its flights for two days as of 11:30 p.m. local time Sept. 23, citing liquidity problems....More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

French Court Considers Last Aigle Azur Bids As EasyJet Withdraws  

A French commercial court is considering the two remaining offers for all or part of French airline Aigle Azur’s assets after UK LCC easyJet dropped out of the running as a liquidation deadline looms....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Special Counsel: MAX Safety Inspectors ‘Not Sufficiently Trained’  

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has substantiated a whistleblower complaint alleging that FAA safety inspectors who served on the Boeing 737 MAX Flight Standardization Board (FSB) were not properly credentialed....More
Sep 20, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Climate Challenge For Aviation ‘Worse Than Expected,’ Study Says  

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has declared the “climate challenge for aviation is worse than expected."...More

Safety

Sep 23, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Engine Alliance-Powered A380s To Face More Stringent Inspections   4

Some operators of Engine Alliance GP7000-series powered Airbus A380s face more stringent engine fan hub assembly inspections after examination of the hub that separated during an uncontained failure two years ago pointed to higher risk of cracks....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Business Fares: Week Of September 16  

View the Leisure And Discounted Business Fares: Week Of September 16 chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.