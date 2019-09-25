Aviation Daily, September 25, 2019

German leisure carrier and Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor received approval by the German federal government and the state of Hesse for loan guarantees totaling €380 million ($418 million) and plans to file for a special form of insolvency proceedings under German law Sept. 25....More
The Scandinavian arm of failed leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines resumed flight operations Sept. 24, a day after parent company Thomas Cook Group filed for bankruptcy and triggered a huge repatriation effort to return passengers home....More
Air India has ambitious fleet growth plans, but must wait for its privatization process to play out so any potential new owners can review the airline’s strategy, according to a senior executive....More
A French commercial court is considering the two remaining offers for all or part of French airline Aigle Azur’s assets after UK LCC easyJet dropped out of the running as a liquidation deadline looms....More
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has substantiated a whistleblower complaint alleging that FAA safety inspectors who served on the Boeing 737 MAX Flight Standardization Board (FSB) were not properly credentialed....More
Some operators of Engine Alliance GP7000-series powered Airbus A380s face more stringent engine fan hub assembly inspections after examination of the hub that separated during an uncontained failure two years ago pointed to higher risk of cracks....More
