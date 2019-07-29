JS blocked
Aviation Daily, July 29, 2019

Volume 417, Issue 20

Airlines

Jul 26, 2019
Alaska Eyes Bolstering Pacific Northwest, California Strongholds  

With its integration of Virgin America largely complete, Alaska Airlines is shifting into growth mode, targeting its Pacific Northwest stronghold and now larger California presence as priorities....More
Jul 26, 2019
MTU Deal Helps JetBlue Hit Cost-Cutting Target  

A new contract with MRO provider MTU Maintenance for IAE V2500 engine overhauls has helped JetBlue hit its long-term goal of cutting at least $250 million from its annual costs by 2020....More
Jul 26, 2019
Air Nostrum-CityJet Tie-Up Plan Receives EC Approval  

The European Commission (EC) has approved the proposed merger of Spain’s Air Nostrum and Ireland-based CityJet, a move that advances the creation of what will be Europe’s largest regional airline....More
Jul 25, 2019
North Korea’s Air Koryo Expands International Network  

North Korean flag carrier Air Koryo is adding its fifth international destination with the relaunch of a route to Macau....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 26, 2019
EC Transport Chief Warns Europe Will Defend Air Italy’s ATA Rights  

Europe will use “all legal means” to defend its carriers’ rights within the transatlantic air agreement, the head of Europe’s transport ministry warned a Washington audience....More
Jul 26, 2019
SkyWest CEO Childs To Be NextGen Advisory Committee Chair  

The FAA’s NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) will reconvene after a nine-month hiatus with a new industry chairman and under the direction of a new FAA administrator....More

Airframers

Jul 23, 2019
Airbus UK’s Bird Of Prey Aircraft Concept Promotes New Thinking  

Airbus UK’s Bird of Prey concept will never fly, but may inspire more unconventional approaches to future aircraft design....More

Industry Data

Jul 26, 2019
Mishandled Baggage: Ranking Of U.S. Reporting Operating Carriers 2019  

View the Industry Data: Mishandled Baggage: Ranking Of U.S. Reporting Operating Carriers 2019 (Monthly) Chart In PDF Format....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jul 26, 2019
SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More

Calendar

Jul 26, 2019
Calendar of Events  

Aug. 7-8—CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, Sydney, Australia, https://events.aviationweek.com/en/home.html...More
