Aviation Daily, July 26, 2019

Southwest Airlines has pulled its Boeing 737 MAXs through the end of the year and made several tactical changes—including route cuts and major fleet-plan modifications—to help compensate for the model’s prolonged grounding, the carrier said July 25....More
American Airlines is betting on having its Boeing 737 MAXs back for the year-end holiday peak travel season, expressing confidence in Boeing’s latest time line that sees the grounded fleet cleared to return starting early in the fourth quarter....More
Latvian carrier airBaltic has placed €200 million ($223 million) in bonds, which will be listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange, generating funds for the airline’s general liquidity and fleet expansion....More
The U.S. FAA will reduce aircraft separations in U.S. oceanic airspace by 2022 based on more frequent aircraft position reporting instead of “space-based” automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) signaling, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.