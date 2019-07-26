JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, July 26, 2019
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, July 26, 2019

Volume 417, Issue 19

Airlines

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Extended MAX Grounding Triggers Southwest Network, Fleet Changes  

Southwest Airlines has pulled its Boeing 737 MAXs through the end of the year and made several tactical changes—including route cuts and major fleet-plan modifications—to help compensate for the model’s prolonged grounding, the carrier said July 25....More
Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

American Boosts Q2 Profit, Sees MAX Flying In November  

American Airlines is betting on having its Boeing 737 MAXs back for the year-end holiday peak travel season, expressing confidence in Boeing’s latest time line that sees the grounded fleet cleared to return starting early in the fourth quarter....More
Jul 22, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Cathay Pacific Finalizes HK Express Acquisition  

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways has completed the acquisition of LCC HK Express, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the oneworld member....More
Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

AirBaltic Bond Offering Nets $223M From Investors  

Latvian carrier airBaltic has placed €200 million ($223 million) in bonds, which will be listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange, generating funds for the airline’s general liquidity and fleet expansion....More
Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Genghis Khan Airlines To Start Operations July 26  

Chinese carrier Genghis Khan Airlines plans to begin commercial operations July 26, using COMAC ARJ21 regional jets....More

Fuel Watch

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As of July 25, 2019  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of July 25, 2019 chart in PDF format....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA To Reduce Aircraft Oceanic Separation Standards By 2022  

The U.S. FAA will reduce aircraft separations in U.S. oceanic airspace by 2022 based on more frequent aircraft position reporting instead of “space-based” automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) signaling, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported....More

Industry Data

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Industry Data: U.S. Carriers ($20M Revenue/yr) Fuel Cost 2018/2019  

View the Industry Data: U.S. Carriers ($20M Revenue/yr) Fuel Cost 2018/2019 Chart In PDF Format....More

Aviation Week Analysis

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Aviation Week Analysis: Ultra-Large Widebody Market  

View the Aviation Week Analysis: Ultra-Large Widebody Market chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.