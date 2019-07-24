JS blocked
Aviation Daily, July 24, 2019

Volume 417, Issue 17

Airlines

Jul 23, 2019
Aviation Daily

Delays In A321neo Deliveries Slowing JetBlue's Growth Rate  

JetBlue’s near-term growth plans are being scaled back due to ongoing delivery delays with its Airbus A321neos, forcing the New York-based carrier to modify its schedules and cabin-refresh programs to help make up for the lost capacity....More
Jul 22, 2019
Aviation Daily

Local Governments To Invest In China Southern  

China Southern Airlines is joining the trend toward provincial and local government investment in Chinese commercial air transportation, accepting capital from authorities in and around its home base, Guangzhou....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 23, 2019
Aviation Daily

U.S. Senate Set To Confirm Dickson As FAA Administrator  

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines July 23 to end debate on the nomination of Steve Dickson to serve as FAA administrator, clearing the way for the former Delta Air Lines executive’s likely confirmation....More
Jul 23, 2019
Aviation Daily

Australian Regulator Nixes Qantas-Cathay Codeshare Expansion  

An Australian regulator has confirmed its rejection of a proposed expansion of codesharing between Qantas and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, dismissing calls from Qantas to reverse its initial decision....More

Airframers

Jul 23, 2019
Aviation Daily

Airbus Warns Against Unrealistic Speed Probe Failure Training  

Airbus is warning operators against teaching pilots how to react to a “total Pitot blocked” failure in climb or descent, which the airframer deems unrealistic and the simulation of which can create confusion about aircraft systems....More
Jul 23, 2019
Aviation Daily

United Aircraft Corp. Seeking $4.8B Capital Infusion  

Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) will need a RUB300 billion ($4.8 billion) capital injection “to complete the financial restructuring,” Rostec Corp. CEO Sergey Chemezov said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin July 22....More

Suppliers

Jul 23, 2019
Airport Strategy & Marketing

Collins Performance Cited In UTC's Strong Q2 Results  

Strong performance from legacy aerospace business and the recently integrated Rockwell Collins line helped propel United Technologies Corp. (UTC) to “another strong quarter,” UTC President and CEO Greg Hayes said July 23....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jul 23, 2019
Aviation Daily

Leisure and Business Fares: Week of July 15  

View the Leisure and Business Fares: Week of July 15 chart in PDF format....More
