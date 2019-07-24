Aviation Daily, July 24, 2019

JetBlue’s near-term growth plans are being scaled back due to ongoing delivery delays with its Airbus A321neos, forcing the New York-based carrier to modify its schedules and cabin-refresh programs to help make up for the lost capacity....More
China Southern Airlines is joining the trend toward provincial and local government investment in Chinese commercial air transportation, accepting capital from authorities in and around its home base, Guangzhou....More
The U.S. Senate voted along party lines July 23 to end debate on the nomination of Steve Dickson to serve as FAA administrator, clearing the way for the former Delta Air Lines executive’s likely confirmation....More
An Australian regulator has confirmed its rejection of a proposed expansion of codesharing between Qantas and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, dismissing calls from Qantas to reverse its initial decision....More
Airbus is warning operators against teaching pilots how to react to a “total Pitot blocked” failure in climb or descent, which the airframer deems unrealistic and the simulation of which can create confusion about aircraft systems....More
Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) will need a RUB300 billion ($4.8 billion) capital injection “to complete the financial restructuring,” Rostec Corp. CEO Sergey Chemezov said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin July 22....More
Strong performance from legacy aerospace business and the recently integrated Rockwell Collins line helped propel United Technologies Corp. (UTC) to “another strong quarter,” UTC President and CEO Greg Hayes said July 23....More
