Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, July 23, 2019

Volume 417, Issue 16

MRO

Jul 22, 2019
MAX Grounding Not Driving MRO Surge, Analysis Says  

The Boeing 737 MAX grounding is having little measurable influence on aftermarket spending, largely because demand for lift is so strong that MRO providers already had nearly-full pipelines, a Canaccord Genuity analysis concludes....More

Airlines

Jul 20, 2019
American Airlines, Qantas Secure Final Approval For Joint Business  

American Airlines and Australian flag carrier Qantas have received final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to operate a joint business between the U.S. and Australasia....More
Jul 22, 2019
Egyptian Minister Conveys Frustration Over BA Cancellations  

Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Younes ElMasry expressed frustration in a July 21 statement responding to the British Airways (BA) decision to suspend flights to Cairo International Airport for seven days....More
Jul 22, 2019
Korean Air Firms Order For 20 Boeing 787s  

Korean Air has finalized a deal with Boeing that will see the airline significantly boost its fleet of 787s....More
Jul 22, 2019
British Airways Pilots Approve Strike Action  

Pilots at British Airways (BA) have voted 93% in favor of strike action, after three days of arbitration talks yielded no progress....More

Airframers

Jul 22, 2019
Airbus, EASA Flag A321neo Pitch-Up Anomaly  

Airbus has urged A321neo operators to implement a temporary center-of-gravity (CG) limitation to eliminate an already-remote risk of an excessive pitch-up condition while it finalizes a software update that addresses the issue....More

Safety

Jul 22, 2019
Air Niugini Crash Report Cites Crew Fixation, Training  

The pilots that flew an Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 into a lagoon on final approach to Micronesia’s Chuuk International Airport (TKK) did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) or respond to numerous terrain-warning alerts, a final report on the September 2018 fatal accident found....More

Airport Profile

Jul 23, 2019
Airport Profile — San Diego International (SAN)  

View the Airport Profile — San Diego International (SAN) chart in PDF format....More
