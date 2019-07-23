Aviation Daily, July 23, 2019

The Boeing 737 MAX grounding is having little measurable influence on aftermarket spending, largely because demand for lift is so strong that MRO providers already had nearly-full pipelines, a Canaccord Genuity analysis concludes....More
Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Younes ElMasry expressed frustration in a July 21 statement responding to the British Airways (BA) decision to suspend flights to Cairo International Airport for seven days....More
Airbus has urged A321neo operators to implement a temporary center-of-gravity (CG) limitation to eliminate an already-remote risk of an excessive pitch-up condition while it finalizes a software update that addresses the issue....More
The pilots that flew an Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 into a lagoon on final approach to Micronesia’s Chuuk International Airport (TKK) did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) or respond to numerous terrain-warning alerts, a final report on the September 2018 fatal accident found....More
