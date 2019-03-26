Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, March 26, 2019

Volume 415, Issue 57

Regulatory/Legislative

Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA Eyes Consensus On 737 MAX Flight Approvals  

FAA does not want to be the first regulator to lift its 737 MAX operations ban and is working with other agencies to find consensus on joint approval of the model’s return to service, but the agency is prepared to act alone if the authorities cannot agree, sources with knowledge of the agency’s thinking tell Aviation Daily....More

Airframers

Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Invites Airlines, Regulators To MAX Briefing  

Boeing is scheduling a meeting in Renton, Washington on March 27 to update airlines and aviation regulators on its actions to address concerns about the 737 MAX. The manufacturer said it has “invited more than 200 airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators for an informational session” in Renton. “This is part of our ongoing effort to share more details about our plan for supporting the safe return of the 737 MAX to commercial service,” the carrier said in a statement....More

Airlines

Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Icelandair-WOW Air Talks Collapse  

The fate of Icelandic ultra-LCC WOW Air seems to increasingly to lie with its creditors, after talks with Icelandair Group collapsed. The two Icelandic carriers resumed talks March 21 following an almost four-month hiatus after negotiations regarding Icelandair’s acquisition of WOW Air ended without agreement. In the intervening period, U.S.-based private equity fund Indigo Partners stepped in, looking to take an initial 49% stake in WOW Air. However, Indigo, which has major stakes in several other LCCs, withdrew from the talks last week....More
Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Ethiopian Airlines CEO ‘Believes in Boeing,’ Defends Pilot Training  

Ethiopian Airlines group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam has reaffirmed his belief in Boeing in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crash that claimed the lives of all 157 people on board....More
Mar 20, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Qatar Airways’ Al Baker Retains Confidence in MAX and Boeing  

Despite the crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX 8s in five months, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker says his confidence in the aircraft and the manufacturer remains unchanged....More
Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Jet Airways Chairman Resigns; Creditors To Take Over  

Jet Airways chairman and founder Naresh Goyal has stepped down from his position, clearing the way for the Indian carrier’s major creditors to execute the next stage of its bailout....More
Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Norwegian Delays Aircraft Sales After MAX Groundings  

Norwegian Air Shuttle said it was delaying the potential sale of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft and preparing to wet lease capacity to make up the shortfall created by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX....More
Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Alitalia Unions Strike As Industrial Plan Nears  

Alitalia unions went on strike Mar. 25 as part of a wider walk-out in the Italian air transport sector as the long-drawn out process aimed at saving the bankrupt carrier looked to be advancing with the news that a new industrial plan should be presented by Easter....More

Airport Profile

Mar 26, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile — Las Vegas McCarran International (LAS)  

View the Airport Profile — Las Vegas McCarran International (LAS) chart in PDF format....More
