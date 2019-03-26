Aviation Daily, March 26, 2019

The fate of Icelandic ultra-LCC WOW Air seems to increasingly to lie with its creditors, after talks with Icelandair Group collapsed.
The two Icelandic carriers resumed talks March 21 following an almost four-month hiatus after negotiations regarding Icelandair’s acquisition of WOW Air ended without agreement. In the intervening period, U.S.-based private equity fund Indigo Partners stepped in, looking to take an initial 49% stake in WOW Air.
However, Indigo, which has major stakes in several other LCCs, withdrew from the talks last week....More