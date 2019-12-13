Subscription Required

Qantas Targets Up To 12 Airbus A350-1000s For Project Sunrise is part of our Aviation Daily subscription.

Subscribe now to read this article, plus receive full coverage of what's next in the air transport community.

Already a subscriber to Aviation Daily or a content package that includes Aviation Daily? Login

Did you know? Aviation Week has won top honors multiple times in the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards, the business-to-business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.