JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 11, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 11, 2019

Volume 270, Issue 50

Programs

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Quality Control Issue Halted F-35 Deliveries, DOD Official Says  

The U.S. government halted deliveries of the F-35 for 15 days because the Defense Contract Management Agency found comingling of titanium and Inconel fasteners....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Completes First PRSM Flight Test  

Lockheed Martin on Dec. 10 completed the first flight test of the company’s candidate for the U.S. Army’s next long-range, ground-launched ballistic missile....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Britain Inducts Second Carrier Into Service  

Britain’s Royal Navy has commissioned the second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japan May Spend ¥30B Or More On Future Fighter In 2020—Reports  

The Japanese government may allocate at least ¥30 billion ($280 million) for programs related to the proposed Future Fighter in the coming fiscal year....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USMC Gets First CC-RAM-Upgraded Osprey  

Bell and Boeing have delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps the first of as many as 129 MV-22 Osprey tiltrotors to undergo the Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) program....More

Daily Briefs

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Daily Briefs  

GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS, INC. began MQ-9 maritime surveillance demonstration flights Dec. 10 for the Hellenic Air Force out of Larissa air base, Greece....More

In Brief

Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Chilean KC-130 Missing With 38 People On Board  

Latin American air forces have intensified search efforts to locate the wreckage of a Chilean Air Force Lockheed KC-130 Hercules airlifter that was reported missing Dec. 9....More

Business

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Activist Investor Leaves Rolls-Royce Board  

British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said Bradley Singer, the COO of activist investor ValueAct Capital and Rolls-Royce’s largest shareholder, left the board of directors Dec. 9....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Looks To More F-35 Development Work  

Lockheed Martin is looking to new government interest in follow-on modernization upgrades of the F-35 to drive future business returns....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Senior Considers Selling Aerostructures Business  

British manufacturer Senior is considering selling its aerostructures business, the company has confirmed....More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Job Cuts Show Textron, Gulfstream ‘Appropriately Cautious’—Analysts  

Recent layoffs at Textron Aviation and Gulfstream Aerospace are signs that the manufacturers are being “appropriately cautious” about their outlook for orders and production, analysts say....More

Funding & Policy

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

House, Senate Conferees OK New U.S. Space Force  

House and Senate fiscal 2020 defense authorization bill conferees have reached an agreement that includes establishing a new U.S. Space Force....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NATO Awards AFSC Concept Contracts  

Six companies and consortia have been awarded contracts to develop high-level technical concepts for NATO’s Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC)....More

Operations

Dec 6, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Educating Public Key To UAM Acceptance, Study Says  

A new study by German researchers says more knowledge of air taxis leads to a greater willingness to use them....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.