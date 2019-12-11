https://aviationweek
> Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 11, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 11, 2019
Volume 270, Issue 50
Programs
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Quality Control Issue Halted F-35 Deliveries, DOD Official Says
The U.S. government halted deliveries of the F-35 for 15 days because the Defense Contract Management Agency found comingling of titanium and Inconel fasteners....
More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Lockheed Completes First PRSM Flight Test
Lockheed Martin on Dec. 10 completed the first flight test of the company’s candidate for the U.S. Army’s next long-range, ground-launched ballistic missile....
More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Britain Inducts Second Carrier Into Service
Britain’s Royal Navy has commissioned the second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales....
More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Japan May Spend ¥30B Or More On Future Fighter In 2020—Reports
The Japanese government may allocate at least ¥30 billion ($280 million) for programs related to the proposed Future Fighter in the coming fiscal year....
More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
USMC Gets First CC-RAM-Upgraded Osprey
Bell and Boeing have delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps the first of as many as 129 MV-22 Osprey tiltrotors to undergo the Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) program....
More
Daily Briefs
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Daily Briefs
GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS, INC. began MQ-9 maritime surveillance demonstration flights Dec. 10 for the Hellenic Air Force out of Larissa air base, Greece....
More
In Brief
Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Chilean KC-130 Missing With 38 People On Board
Latin American air forces have intensified search efforts to locate the wreckage of a Chilean Air Force Lockheed KC-130 Hercules airlifter that was reported missing Dec. 9....
More
Business
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Activist Investor Leaves Rolls-Royce Board
British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said Bradley Singer, the COO of activist investor ValueAct Capital and Rolls-Royce’s largest shareholder, left the board of directors Dec. 9....
More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Lockheed Looks To More F-35 Development Work
Lockheed Martin is looking to new government interest in follow-on modernization upgrades of the F-35 to drive future business returns....
More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Senior Considers Selling Aerostructures Business
British manufacturer Senior is considering selling its aerostructures business, the company has confirmed....
More
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Job Cuts Show Textron, Gulfstream ‘Appropriately Cautious’—Analysts
Recent layoffs at Textron Aviation and Gulfstream Aerospace are signs that the manufacturers are being “appropriately cautious” about their outlook for orders and production, analysts say....
More
Funding & Policy
Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
House, Senate Conferees OK New U.S. Space Force
House and Senate fiscal 2020 defense authorization bill conferees have reached an agreement that includes establishing a new U.S. Space Force....
More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
NATO Awards AFSC Concept Contracts
Six companies and consortia have been awarded contracts to develop high-level technical concepts for NATO’s Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC)....
More
Operations
Dec 6, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
Educating Public Key To UAM Acceptance, Study Says
A new study by German researchers says more knowledge of air taxis leads to a greater willingness to use them....
More
