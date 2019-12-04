JS blocked
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 4, 2019

Volume 270, Issue 45

Programs

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Dispute Not Stalling F-35 Testing System, Lockheed Martin Says  

A legal dispute between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government that held up development of a key F-35 testing system is not currently delaying the effort, says the manufacturer....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Hypersonic ARRW Price Jumps 34% In Definitized Contract  

The Air Force awarded a $652 million contract to Lockheed’s Missiles and Fire Control unit for ARRW in August 2018, but that amount was a placeholder as the negotiators hammered out the definirized terms....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ecuador Orders H145 Helicopters From Airbus  

Ecuador has ordered six Airbus H145 twin-engine light helicopters for the country’s air force....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

MTU, Safran Seal Agreement On FCAS Fighter Engine  

Germany’s MTU and France’s Safran say they have reached accords on the development of an engine for the fighter aircraft at the heart of the trinational European Future Combat Air System....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Images Confirm Crash Of India’s Moon Lander  

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has provided publicly released imagery of the Indian Space Research Organization’s Vikram lander crash site and associated debris after the spacecraft attempted an automated soft landing at the Moon’s south pole nearly two months ago....More
Dec 2, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing, Kitty Hawk Unveil UAM Joint Venture  

Boeing and startup Kitty Hawk have unveiled a joint venture that is developing the Cora two-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing autonomous air taxi....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Romania Buying Additional F-16s  

Along with the acquisition of the five aircraft from surplus Portuguese stocks, the package also includes a modernization of the existing fleet mission computer system....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Sets Up $490M Program For Counter-UAS Tech  

USAF researchers are setting up a $490 million, six-year program to rapidly develop, prototype, demo and transition multiple tech to counter small, commercial UAS....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

BAE To Develop Multidomain Mission Planning For DARPA  

BAE Systems has received a DARPA contract to develop a mission planning system that will enable users to call on sensors and weapons on other platforms and in other operational domains to attack pop-up targets....More
Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Hayabusa 2 Begins Ion Propulsion Phase Of Earth Return  

The Hayabusa 2 asteroid sample return mission spacecraft entered the full-scale ion propulsion cruise phase of its return to Earth from Ryugu as planned late Dec. 2 U.S. time, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said....More

Daily Briefs

Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Daily Briefs  

SAAB will provide shoulder-launched disposable AT4 weapon system for Latvian Armed Forces; deliveries in 2021....More

In Brief

Dec 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Enhanced Polar System Recap Payload Greenlighted For Production  

The U.S. Air Force’s Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization (EPS-R) Payload can transition to the manufacturing phase after successfully completing its critical design review....More

Business

Dec 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UK Adults Leery Of Drone Deliveries, Poll Shows  

The introduction of delivery service by drones is facing a challenge of human acceptance, according to surveys by the British Institution of Mechanical Engineers....More
Dec 2, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

CAE Introduces Military Pilot ‘Training Continuum’  

CAE on Dec. 2 unveiled an advanced training system for military student pilots built around a new virtual reality trainer....More
