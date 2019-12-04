Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 4, 2019

The Air Force awarded a $652 million contract to Lockheed’s Missiles and Fire Control unit for ARRW in August 2018, but that amount was a placeholder as the negotiators hammered out the definirized terms....More
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has provided publicly released imagery of the Indian Space Research Organization's Vikram lander crash site and associated debris after the spacecraft attempted an automated soft landing at the Moon's south pole nearly two months ago.
BAE Systems has received a DARPA contract to develop a mission planning system that will enable users to call on sensors and weapons on other platforms and in other operational domains to attack pop-up targets.
The Hayabusa 2 asteroid sample return mission spacecraft entered the full-scale ion propulsion cruise phase of its return to Earth from Ryugu as planned late Dec. 2 U.S. time, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.
