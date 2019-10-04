JS blocked
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, October 4, 2019

Volume 270, Issue 4

Funding & Policy

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USMC Shifting Course To Lower-Cost Systems  

After devoting nearly 20 years to buying “exquisite” weapon systems and operating often in isolation from the U.S. Navy, the Marine Corps will spend the next decade revamping a force structure to use lower-cost platforms and integrate tightly with the naval fleets, Commandant Gen. David Berger said Oct. 3....More
Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

EUCOM Chief: U.S. Should Sell More Javelins To Ukraine  

The U.S. should sell additional Javelin missiles to Ukraine so that it can better defend its sovereign territory, the head of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) says....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Oct 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $164m U.S. Air Force contract for Space Based Infrared System contractor logistics support....More

In Brief

Oct 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing-Embraer Commercial Tie-Up Delayed Until Early 2020  

Boeing and Embraer on Oct. 3 formally acknowledged that they do not expect their commercial aircraft joint venture deal to close until “early 2020.”...More

Programs

Oct 2, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Air Force Stands Up New NGAD Design Office  

U.S. Air Force Col. Dale White, who formerly led surveillance and special operations acquisition programs, will lead the new Advanced Aircraft office....More
Oct 2, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Intel Agency Studies MQ-25 For Surveillance Role  

The U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 is being developed as a carrier-based aerial refueler, but an intelligence agency is showing interest in the unmanned aircraft system for a maritime surveillance role....More
Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Philippines Benefits From BAE WGU-59/B Production Order  

The Philippines is likely to arm Embraer A-29 Super Tucano light attack airplanes and Bell AH-1F Cobra attack helicopters with 70-mm (2.75-in.) rockets converted to precision weapons by the addition of BAE Systems WGU-59/B guidance units....More
Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

North Korea Test Fires New SLBM  

North Korea has test fired what appeared to be a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Oct. 2, demonstrating what an analyst estimates as a range capability of possibly more than 3,000 km (2,000 mi.)....More
Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Leonardo: Europe Should Have Role In Future Vertical Lift  

The managing director of Leonardo’s helicopter business says he would like to see a role for European industry in the programs that emerge from the U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL)....More

Business

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

New-Space Holding Company Formed  

New-space investing is continuing its heady climb in 2019, with the market’s first vertically integrated holding company, Voyager Space Holdings, announced Oct. 2....More
Oct 2, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Flir Systems Lands Assets Of Erstwhile CyPhy Works  

The expansion by Flir Systems into unmanned aircraft services is rolling on as it acquires the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights....More

Operations

Oct 3, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S., Russian, UAE Crew Returns from Space Station  

Russia’s Soyuz MS-12 descended safely onto the plains of Central Kazakhstan early Oct. 3, returning to Earth from the International Space Station....More

Technology

Sep 30, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Taps 14 Companies To Advance Exploration Tech  

NASA has selected 14 companies under its Space Technology Mission Directorate’s tipping point initiative to help advance key tech on six fronts needed to achieve its human deep space exploration ambitions....More

Fleet Snapshot

Oct 4, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Fleet Snapshot: French Air Force 2019-2029  

View the Fleet Snapshot: French Air Force 2019-2029 chart in PDF format....More
