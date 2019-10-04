Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, October 4, 2019

After devoting nearly 20 years to buying “exquisite” weapon systems and operating often in isolation from the U.S. Navy, the Marine Corps will spend the next decade revamping a force structure to use lower-cost platforms and integrate tightly with the naval fleets, Commandant Gen. David Berger said Oct. 3....More
The Philippines is likely to arm Embraer A-29 Super Tucano light attack airplanes and Bell AH-1F Cobra attack helicopters with 70-mm (2.75-in.) rockets converted to precision weapons by the addition of BAE Systems WGU-59/B guidance units....More
North Korea has test fired what appeared to be a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Oct. 2, demonstrating what an analyst estimates as a range capability of possibly more than 3,000 km (2,000 mi.)....More
NASA has selected 14 companies under its Space Technology Mission Directorate’s tipping point initiative to help advance key tech on six fronts needed to achieve its human deep space exploration ambitions....More
