Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 30, 2019

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has delivered its 100th F-35 wing to Lockheed Martin, as Israeli industry eyes the potential for new work on the stealthy fighter following the ejection of Turkey from the program....More
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and two other company representatives, including the 737 chief pilot, will testify before a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on the 737 MAX scheduled for Oct. 30....More
AAR recently garnered attention by landing a new $118.6 million contract to deliver two 737 aircraft and associated support equipment to the U.S. Marine Corps–significant because the armed service was looking to buy new-build aircraft....More
General Electric is to develop a lightweight, flight-ready, megawatt-class inverter for NASA that meets the size, power, efficiency and altitude requirements for use in an electrified aircraft propulsion system....More
