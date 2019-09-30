JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 30, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 30, 2019

Volume 269, Issue 64

Programs

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Plans Massive JASSM, LRASM Production Boost  

The decision could expand total production to 10,000 units of the baseline and extended range (JASSM-ER) stealthy cruise missile, or 5,100 more than the previous ceiling....More
Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Beats Raytheon For Sentinel A4 Contract  

Lockheed Martin has won a contract to deliver an upgrade to a U.S. Army air defense radar designed and fielded by a competitor....More
Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Navy Installs, Demos New MH-60 Gunner Seats  

The U.S. Navy has installed and demonstrated the first two redesigned MH-60S Seahawk gunner seats in response to an urgent fleet request....More
Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Israel Delivers 100th F-35 Wing  

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has delivered its 100th F-35 wing to Lockheed Martin, as Israeli industry eyes the potential for new work on the stealthy fighter following the ejection of Turkey from the program....More
Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Completes X-57 Wing Loads Testing  

NASA has completed loads testing on the cruise-optimized wing for the X-57 Maxwell electric propulsion demonstrator....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $1.36b U.S. Navy contract for nonrecurring/recurring engineering for production and delivery of nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for Japan....More

In Brief

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing CEO Muilenburg Will Testify At Oct. 30 MAX Hearing  

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and two other company representatives, including the 737 chief pilot, will testify before a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on the 737 MAX scheduled for Oct. 30....More

Business

Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

AAR Sees More Opportunity To Sell Used Aircraft To Government  

AAR recently garnered attention by landing a new $118.6 million contract to deliver two 737 aircraft and associated support equipment to the U.S. Marine Corps–significant because the armed service was looking to buy new-build aircraft....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Triumph Group Raises Debt As Analyst Outlooks Sour  

Stock and debt analysts may have a soured outlook on the company, But Tier 1 and 2 aerospace supplier Triumph Group apparently can still raise new significant funds by issuing debt....More

Funding & Policy

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aviation Groups Want Action On Satnav Vulnerability  

Associations representing pilots and air traffic controllers urge ICAO to take action on interference with satellite navigation systems....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Postal Service Studies Drone Mail Deliveries  

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is studying the feasibility of using drones as part of its vehicle delivery fleet for mail and also to collect aerial images and data....More

Technology

Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Megawatt-Class Inverter For Electric Propulsion  

General Electric is to develop a lightweight, flight-ready, megawatt-class inverter for NASA that meets the size, power, efficiency and altitude requirements for use in an electrified aircraft propulsion system....More

Calendar

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Calendar Of Events  

Sept. 30-Oct. 1—4th Annual UAV Technology Conference, Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, U.K. For more information go to smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/conference/uav-technology-eastern-europe...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.