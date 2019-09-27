Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 27, 2019

JS blocked
DOD IG Launches Hypersonic Weapon Research Project  

The DOD's $10.5 billion plan to test multiple hypersonic weapons prototypes has inspired a new research project by the Office of Inspector General....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

PACAF Chief Eyes Nuclear-Powered Air Defense Lasers  

Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Commander Gen. Charles Brown says he is interested in using a laser weapon powered by a small nuclear reactor as a future option for defending small bases dotted across the Indo-Pacific region....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

XTEK LTD. will provide repairs, maintenance, support for Australian Defense Force’s fleet of AEROVIRONMENT Wasp small UAVs....More

In Brief

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing Orders 2nd Batch Of KC-46A Radar Warning Receivers  

Boeing has ordered a second batch of 111 ALR-69A radar warning receivers for the KC-46A tanker, Raytheon says....More

Funding & Policy

Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Senate Confirms Hyten As Vice Chief  

The Senate confirmed U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, with a vote of 75-22, as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, despite allegations of sexual assault made by a junior officer....More

Programs

Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA’s Low-Boom X-Plane Completes Design Review  

NASA and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works have completed the critical design review for the X-59 QueSST low-boom supersonic flight demo, paving the way for the next key decision point on the program....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Leonardo Plans Customer Support Center If Selected For U.S. Navy Trainer  

Leonardo says it will build a customer support center near Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, if the company’s TH-119 helicopter is selected as the U.S. Navy’s future rotary-wing trainer....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Avic Expects AC312E Certification In October  

Avic expects to achieve airworthiness certification next month for the AC312E helicopter while also working on a successor type, a company manager said....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Small Comet Solar System’s Second Interstellar Visitor  

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) this week recognized and designated the small comet 2I/Borisov as the Solar System’s second interstellar visitor....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Border Protection Agency Awards Counter-Drone Contract  

Counter-unmanned aircraft system manufacturer Citadel Defense has announced a $1 million contract award from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to protect against drones along the Mexican border....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

On-The-Move Drone Launch And Recovery System Advances  

Startup Target Arm has received a U.S. Air Force contract to advance development of its universal launch and recovery system for drones on the move....More

Operations

Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ADAC Demos Volocopter eVTOL In Air Medical Rescue  

German air rescue service ADAC Luftrettung has conducted a simulated rescue operation using a Volocopter eVTOL to fly a doctor to the scene of an accident....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. To Deploy Patriot, Sentinels To Saudi Arabia  

The U.S. will deploy one Patriot battery, four Sentinel radars and 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the recent attacks on the nation’s energy infrastructure....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Italian F-35s In Iceland For First NATO Deployment  

Italy has become the first F-35 operator to deploy the fifth-generation fighter on a NATO mission, sending the aircraft to perform air policing in Iceland....More

Business

Sep 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

AeroVironment CFO Leaving For Another Company  

Unmanned aircraft maker AeroVironment is losing its chief financial officer (CFO), Teresa Covington, to another private company, and is searching for a new one, but shareholders are not taking the news well....More

Fleet Snapshot

Sep 27, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Fleet Snapshot: U.S. Coast Guard/Customs & Border Protection In-Service Fleets  

View the Fleet Snapshot: U.S. Coast Guard/Customs & Border Protection In-Service Fleets chart in PDF format....More
