Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 27, 2019

Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Commander Gen. Charles Brown says he is interested in using a laser weapon powered by a small nuclear reactor as a future option for defending small bases dotted across the Indo-Pacific region....More
NASA and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works have completed the critical design review for the X-59 QueSST low-boom supersonic flight demo, paving the way for the next key decision point on the program....More
Leonardo says it will build a customer support center near Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, if the company’s TH-119 helicopter is selected as the U.S. Navy’s future rotary-wing trainer....More
Counter-unmanned aircraft system manufacturer Citadel Defense has announced a $1 million contract award from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to protect against drones along the Mexican border....More
Unmanned aircraft maker AeroVironment is losing its chief financial officer (CFO), Teresa Covington, to another private company, and is searching for a new one, but shareholders are not taking the news well....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.