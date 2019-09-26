Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 26, 2019

The plan suggests the NNSA would have to divert early development funding intended to support future warheads for the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile and Long Range Standoff cruise missile programs....More
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, operator of the largest non-Defense Department fleet of government aircraft, says it intends to comply with the FAA’s automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out regulation “through equipage or other relief options” by the January deadline....More
The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible $400 million sale to Thailand of eight Boeing AH-6i light attack reconnaissance helicopters and associated equipment....More
NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), partners in the International Space Station (ISS), signed an agreement Sept. 24 to cooperate in U.S.-led efforts to establish a sustainable human presence at the Moon in preparation for expeditions to Mars....More
BOEING has partnered with Australia’s Trusted Autonomous Systems Defense Cooperative Research Center (DCRC) on artificial intelligence algorithms allowing unmanned systems to operate in anti-access/denied environments....More
With federal missile and space spending ramping up in Huntsville, Alabama, mergers and acquisitions are starting to as well, including Centauri buying Kord Technologies for an undisclosed amount in a deal announced Sept. 24....More
Boeing Super Hornets and Growlers in the Primary Mission Aircraft Inventory, at 345 and 95 aircraft respectively, are above the 80% target, according to a Sept. 24 Naval Air Forces commander statement....More
The U.S. Air Force will offer more than $500 million in pricing credits for bidders on a B-52 re-engining program that can achieve maximum targets for fuel consumption and unscheduled removal rates, according to a draft request for proposal released on Sept. 6....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.