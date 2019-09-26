JS blocked
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 26, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 26, 2019

Volume 269, Issue 62

Funding & Policy

Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Warhead Overruns Could Be Offset Within NNSA Budget  

The plan suggests the NNSA would have to divert early development funding intended to support future warheads for the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile and Long Range Standoff cruise missile programs....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

DHS Pledges Compliance With ADS-B Regulation  

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, operator of the largest non-Defense Department fleet of government aircraft, says it intends to comply with the FAA’s automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out regulation “through equipage or other relief options” by the January deadline....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Singapore Renews U.S. Base Access Deal  

Singapore and the U.S. on Sept. 23 renewed a defense pact that allows U.S. forces use of the Southeast Asian country’s air and naval bases, extending it by 15 years....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Thailand Approved To Buy Eight Little Birds  

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible $400 million sale to Thailand of eight Boeing AH-6i light attack reconnaissance helicopters and associated equipment....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA, JAXA Sign Lunar Exploration Agreement  

NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), partners in the International Space Station (ISS), signed an agreement Sept. 24 to cooperate in U.S.-led efforts to establish a sustainable human presence at the Moon in preparation for expeditions to Mars....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

BOEING has partnered with Australia’s Trusted Autonomous Systems Defense Cooperative Research Center (DCRC) on artificial intelligence algorithms allowing unmanned systems to operate in anti-access/denied environments....More

In Brief

Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Centauri Buys Directed Energy Specialist Kord  

With federal missile and space spending ramping up in Huntsville, Alabama, mergers and acquisitions are starting to as well, including Centauri buying Kord Technologies for an undisclosed amount in a deal announced Sept. 24....More

Programs

Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Combat Rescue Helicopter OK’d For Production  

The HH-60W search-and-rescue helicopter is now cleared to enter low-rate initial production (LRIP) following a successful meeting between the U.S. Air Force and Sikorsky....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing Replaces AH-6i Supplier For Revived Sales Push  

Boeing has selected a new airframe supplier for the AH-6i helicopter to offer to potential international buyers, including Thailand, a company spokesman says....More

Operations

Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Navy: Super Hornets, Growlers Reach 80% Readiness  

Boeing Super Hornets and Growlers in the Primary Mission Aircraft Inventory, at 345 and 95 aircraft respectively, are above the 80% target, according to a Sept. 24 Naval Air Forces commander statement....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S., Russian, Arab Crew Launches To Space Station  

Russia’s Soyuz MS-15, whose three-person crew includes the first Emeriti to fly in space, launched to and docked with the International Space Station on Sept. 25....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Sending 1,000 More Troops To Poland  

The U.S. will send up to 1,000 more personnel to Poland as the two nations negotiate on the permanent basing of U.S. personnel in the Eastern European country....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

More Countries Operating Military Unmanned Aircraft, Study Shows  

A yearlong study of 101 countries around the world concludes that 95 of them have an active inventory of military unmanned air vehicles, up 58% from a decade ago....More

Business

Sep 24, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Danish Operator Partners On Electric Seaplane  

Denmark’s Nordic Seaplanes is to cooperate with Norway’s Equator Aircraft to develop a hybrid-electric seaplane for commercial services....More

DMIN

Sep 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

The U.S. Air Force will offer more than $500 million in pricing credits for bidders on a B-52 re-engining program that can achieve maximum targets for fuel consumption and unscheduled removal rates, according to a draft request for proposal released on Sept. 6....More
