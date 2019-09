SEOUL—The South Korean defense ministry said it will develop a laser weapon for destroying small drones. The system will be able to destroy drones of 10–20 kg (20–40 lb.) weight at a range of several kilometers (more than 1 mi.), an industry source said. Hanwha will make the prototype, the ministry said, adding that its own Agency for Defense Development (ADD) would lead work on the system, the Laser Air Defense Weapon Block 1.... More