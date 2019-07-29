JS blocked
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 29, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 29, 2019

Volume 269, Issue 20

Programs

Jul 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Commits To SLS ‘Green Run’  

The Green Run is a precursor to Artemis 1, the first test launch of the Block 1 Space Launch System with an uncrewed Orion capsule on a multi-week mission around the Moon and back to Earth....More
Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Collins Aerospace Rolls Out Next Gen Spacesuit For Lawmakers  

If the U.S. will put humans on the Moon by 2024, Collins Aerospace says it has a spacesuit ready to allow astronauts of any size to walk on the lunar surface....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jul 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

TEXTRON, ARCTURUS UAV, MARTIN UAV and L3 TECHNOLOGIES will compete for orders under $99.5m U.S. Army contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems....More

In Brief

Jul 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Senate Confirms Milley As Joint Chiefs Chairman  

The U.S. Senate has confirmed U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley as the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff....More

Funding & Policy

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

China Shifts Defense Spending Toward Equipment  

The share of funding allocated to equipment rose relentlessly from 33.2% of spending in 2010 to a record level of 41.3% in 2016, dropping to 41.1% in 2017, according to new figures revealed in China’s National Defense in the New Era....More
Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

State Sets No Time Line For Turkey Sanctions  

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on July 25 that the Trump administration has set no timetable for deciding on how to apply mandatory sanctions against Turkey....More

Operations

Jul 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Chinese Private Company Delivers Payloads To Orbit  

The launcher, a Hyperbola 1, was the most powerful to be deployed by a Chinese private company....More
Jul 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpaceX Cargo Ship Heads To ISS  

A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship was en route to the International Space Station on July 26, packed with more than 5,000 lb. of supplies, science experiments and a new docking mechanism for upcoming U.S. Commercial Crew vehicles....More
Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Indian Navy Gets Fifth Do 228 Squadron  

The squadron—named Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 313—will operate the Hindustan Aeronautical-built maritime surveillance aircraft from Chennai airport in the southern state of Tamil Nadu....More

Business

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Private Equity Group Snaps Up Cobham  

Bidco, part of Advent International, has purchased the UK-listed company for £4 billion ($5 billion). The company is best known for its inflight refueling equipment and communications systems....More

Calendar

Jul 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Calendar of Events  

July 29-31—International Fighter USA 2019, Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Alexandria Virginia. For more information go to https://www.idga.org/events-internationalfighterusa/venue...More
