Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 26, 2019

Volume 269, Issue 19

Jul 25, 2019
Northrop To Parlay Cygnus Into Gateway Crew Cabin  

NASA has decided to sole source the second module for the planned lunar-orbiting Gateway to Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (NGIS)....More
Jul 25, 2019
Boeing Will Not Bid On Current GBSD Acquisition Approach  

“We’ve evaluated these issues extensively and determined that the current acquisition approach does not provide a level playing field for fair competition,” Boeing spokesman Jerry Drelling said....More
Jul 25, 2019
LRO Hints Lunar Ice May Be More Accessible Than Thought  

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has explored whether heavily cratered recesses in the unexplored region harbor water ice, a potential resource for life support and the production of liquid hydrogen and oxygen rocket propellants....More

Jul 26, 2019
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

RUSSIAN HELICOPTERS delivered three Ka-32A11BC multipurpose helicopters to Turkey to be used primarily for firefighting....More

Jul 26, 2019
Milley Confirmed By Senate  

The U.S. Senate has confirmed U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley as the 20th Joint Chiefs chairman with a vote of 89-1....More

Jul 25, 2019
Trump Vetoes Congress’ Attempt To Block Saudi Arms Sales  

The Trump administration invoked an emergency authority to green light sales despite congressional objections....More

Jul 23, 2019
UK Invests In Next-Gen Electric Drives For Vehicles, Aircraft  

An £80 million investment announced by the UK will help develop next-generation technologies next-generation electric vehicles and hybrid-electric aircraft....More
Jul 25, 2019
French Government Unveils Space Defense Strategy  

“Space is a new front,” Florence Parly, French minister of armed forces, said while presenting the long-awaited plan....More
Jul 25, 2019
Continental, VerdeGo Team On Hybrid-Electric VTOL Propulsion  

The engines will be used in Integrated Distributed Electric Propulsion systems being developed by Florida-based VerdeGo for vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft weighing up to 7,500 lb....More

Jul 24, 2019
French IoT Startup’s Satellite Production Underway  

Production has begun on the first nanosatellites to be operated for internet-of-things applications by Kineis, a startup created last year with support from French space agency Cnes....More

Jul 25, 2019
Indian Authority Signs Contract For Space-Based Surveillance  

The agreement immediately provides Airports Authority of India surveillance coverage of regions in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean, representing 6 million sq. km, Aireon said....More

Jul 26, 2019
Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Transport Helicopter In-Service Fleets 2018-2028  

View the Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Transport Helicopter In-Service Fleets 2018-2028 chart in PDF format....More
