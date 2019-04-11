Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, April 11, 2019

Volume 268, Issue 9

Operations

Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Launches Predictive Maintenance For Three Fleets  

The B-1B, C-5M and KC-135 fleets are now scheduling maintenance actions using algorithms designed to predict failures based on its condition in real-time....More
Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Virgin Galactic Pilots, Crew Trainer Get Astronaut Wings  

Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo pilots Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci, as well as Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, earned their commercial astronaut wings from the FAA on April 9....More
Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japan Grounds F-35As Following Crash  

Japan has grounded its 12 remaining Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightnings following the crash of one of its stealthy fighters over the Pacific Ocean on April 9....More
Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Intelsat Reports Service Outage From Boeing Satellite  

Satellite services provider Intelsat said April 10 it may have to warn about bad news if it cannot reconnect with its Intelsat 29e satellite....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Apr 11, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

TEXTRON AVIATION DEFENSE LLC has $15.4m U.S. Air Force contract for continued support for reconstitution of 15 T-6A aircraft....More

In Brief

Apr 11, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Israeli Request For KC-46A Sale Expected Soon  

The Israeli defense ministry will submit a formal request to the U.S. for the purchase of Boeing KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft “in a matter of days.”...More

Funding & Policy

Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

White House Backs Off Plan to Cut Off ISS Funding In 2025  

The Trump administration is abandoning its controversial proposal to end direct federal support for the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025....More
Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Stratcom Chief Believes DOD Should Pursue LEO Constellations  

The head of U.S. Strategic Command believes there is merit in pursuing a proliferated constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, but warns the nation should not go “all in” on a technology that has not been proven....More
Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Industry Officials Rebuff USAF Sustainment Proposal  

A U.S. Air Force official’s month-old proposal to buy back intellectual property rights on military equipment from industry has drawn sharp criticism from two industry executives....More
Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Space Force Plan Seen As Optimistic  

The Pentagon is making optimistic assumptions, especially regarding congressional support, in its five-year plan for a U.S. Space Force (USSF), according to sources on Capitol Hill and in industry....More
Apr 2, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Suppliers To See 5% Sales Growth: Canaccord  

The defense manufacturing sector should see 5% sales growth in 2019 and may not peak until 2021, according to the latest supply chain survey from Canaccord Genuity....More

Programs

Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Calls For Lunar Ascent Module Ideas   1

NASA has issued a synopsis for a solicitation for a system that can carry crew from the lunar surface back to their Orion capsule....More
Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Raytheon Demos Expeditionary JPALS  

Raytheon has demoed a land-based expeditionary version of its Joint Precision Approach and Landing System for the first time to the USAF, Navy and Marine Corps....More
Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Second B-52H Begins Regeneration Process  

The U.S. Air Force has started a regeneration process for a second Boeing B-52H bomber that has been parked in long-term storage in Arizona....More
Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ukrainian Forces Test Ground-Launched Cruise Missile  

Ukraine has tested a ground-launched cruise missile that officials say can strike ground targets 300 km (180 mi.) away....More

Business

Apr 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Babcock Selling Shares In French Helo Training Outfit  

British defense and engineering firm Babcock is selling its share in France’s military helicopter flight training company Helidax....More

Technology

Apr 9, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Corp. Looks To Speed Space Innovation  

The Aerospace Corp. has launched a cubesat that will serve as a testbed for evolving artificial intelligence techniques on orbit....More
