The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has granted an air operator's certificate (AOC) for another new start-up, Vietstar Airlines. Vietstar Airlines was incorporated in 2011 by state-owned companies and the Vietnamese air force, with a registered capital of VND400 billion ($17.6 million) and has been providing ground-handling services, aircraft maintenance and pilot training since. The Ho Chi Minh-based company initially applied for an AOC in 2015 but was asked by ...
