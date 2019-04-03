Printed headline: Old, New and in Between MRO can almost be like remodeling a house. First you determine the workscope, budget and timing. After getting the work processes and labor ready to go, the demo starts, and you order the materials, making sure they are delivered at the right time. You keep the overall structure but move some walls (hoping there isn’t any unexpected electrical or plumbing in them), refresh the tired floors, update the lighting and add sleek energy-efficient ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "A Tip To Make Technology Integration Successful In MRO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.