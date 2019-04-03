South Korea’s low-cost carrier (LCC) sector is primed for a fresh wave of growth, with the government approving new entrants and some existing LCCs planning major fleet expansions. The looming increase in competition will complicate what is an already heavily contested LCC market. The new players will present challenges for full-service legacy carriers Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, and also for the six-largest incumbent LCCs in South Korea. As in other markets, LCCs in South Korea ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Startups, Aircraft Orders Boost Korean LCC Industry".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.