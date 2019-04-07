StandardAero has delivered its 500th CFM International CFM56-7B turbofan following overhaul at its Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, facility. The engine, which powers the Boeing 737NG family, was inducted into the Winnipeg facility in December 2018 under a CFM56-7B support contract with a major North American airline—through offload agreements with GE Aviation. StandardAero Winnipeg is a GE Designated Fulfillment Center, as well as an independent TRUEngine authorized MRO ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "StandardAero Marks Its 500th CFM56-7B Delivery".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.