Seville--As the advent of digitalization in the aviation aftermarket continues to progress, regulators are becoming more informed about these modernizing efforts, a panel at CAPA-Aviation Week Network Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit heard Tuesday (Dec. 3). In the U.S., this has certainly been the case for the FAA, says Joe Pergola, senior supervisor technical operations at United Airlines. He says he has seen “tremendous change” from the administrator in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Regulator Attitudes Changing Towards MRO Digitalization".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.